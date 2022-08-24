Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season

article

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will be joining "Undisputed" each Tuesday during the NFL season, the show announced Wednesday.

Parsons' weekly appearances will be the first of their kind on the show, as the All-Pro linebacker will offer a regular peek behind the curtain of America's team.

Dallas Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless couldn't have been more elated to hear the news.

"When I first heard this news, it made my day, my week, my month, my year, my career!" Bayless said. "Congratulations to us! Welcome, Micah Parsons."

"Last night, I texted with our man Lil Wayne – who hates the Cowboys but loves him some Micah – and Wayne was overjoyed to hear this because Wayne spent some time with Micah this offseason and believes he's going to be special on and off the football field. Here we go, we get Micah every Tuesday!"

Shannon Sharpe couldn't help but show his excitement as well.

"That's a big deal for us, Skip," Sharpe said. "To have a current player that's actually playing come on and discuss with us. … To get him, an active player of his caliber, to talk to us throughout the entirety of the season is a big deal."

Sharpe stressed, though, that despite Parson's growing stardom, he wouldn't shy away from asking him the hardball questions.

"He's not stronger than me," Sharpe asserted. "He might outrun me with two repaired hips, but he can't see your boy in that weight room. He don't want no parts of this."

Parsons and the Cowboys kick off the regular season against the Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

This originally appeared on FoxSports.com. Read more at https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/dallas-cowboys-linebacker-micah-parsons-join-undisputed-tuesday-nfl-season