Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin will wear No. 9 and Tony Romo fans aren't happy

One of the stars of the Dallas Cowboys preseason this year is going to wear a familiar number this year.

According to the Cowboys website, kick returner/wide receiver KaVonte Turpin will wear number 9 for the Cowboys.

RELATED: Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

Of course, that number belonged to ex-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo from 2004 to 2016.

No offensive player has worn the number in a regular season game since Romo. Linebacker Jaylen Smith wore No. 9 for a short period of time last year.

Romo fans took to twitter to express their anger at the ex-TCU Horned Frog taking Romo's old number.

The Cowboys have never officially retired a number, but the numbers of Cowboys legends Troy Aikman (8), Roger Staubach (12) and Emmitt Smith (22) have not been worn by any Cowboys players since their retirement.

The Cowboys kick off their season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.