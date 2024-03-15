Cowboys release Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch

The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Michael Gallup and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Both have spent their entire careers with the Cowboys.

Vander Esch has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including neck injuries in 2019 and last season.

The 28-year-old signed a new two-year contract before last season, but his latest neck injury marked the end of his time with the Cowboys.

Gallup had been given permission to find a trade partner, but was released after not being able to find trade interest from another team.

The 28-year-old also dealt with an injury, a torn ACL suffered in 2021, and has not been the same since.

Both of these moves should open cap space for the Cowboys to make free agent signings or trades.