Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch out for rest of season, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the season after injuring his neck, according to Jerry Jones.

Jones announced the news during his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Vander Esch has been on the IR since he injured his neck in the Oct. 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The linebacker is now eligible to moved to the active roster, but when asked about a potential return, Jones said Vander Esch is out for the season.

"It’s a very significant loss for us. We just wish him well," said Jones.

Vander Esch has dealt with neck injuries in the past.

When asked if the linebacker's injury would be a career-ender, the Cowboys owner and general manager would not speculate.

"There are a lot of factors involved, but he really needs to see how this continues to heal and then go from that point as to whether or not he would want to continue to expose himself to injury," Jones said.

The Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon.