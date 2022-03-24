Cowboys re-sign DE Dorance Armstrong
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a player they hope will fill a hole on the defensive line.
Dorance Armstrong is reportedly getting a two-year, $13 million deal.
He hopes to replace the troubled Randy Gregory, who left Dallas for Denver.
Armstrong had five sacks and played in 13 games last season.
"This is a place that I was comfortable playing in. Place I knew people wanted me to be, and I also wanted to come back and improve off last year," he said.
The Cowboys also re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins to a one-year deal.
