Dallas Cowboys sign former McKinney North RB Ronald Jones

The Dallas Cowboys added a new running back with some deep North Texas roots.

The Cowboys announced they signed RB Ronald Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Jones was previously a standout at McKinney North.

Jones, who complained about going through Whataburger withdrawals during his time at USC, was drafted in the second-round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jones has spent most of his career as a backup running back, but comes with Super Bowl wins in two of the last three seasons with the Bucs and Chiefs.

The 25-year-old will be a part of the running back room with Tony Pollard, Malik Davis and new resigned runner Rico Dowdle.

There are carries to be had after the Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month.

During his career as a McKinney North Bulldog, Jones captured 10 different football school records that still stand today.