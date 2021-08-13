Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns to Dallas to get shoulder examined

article

The Cowboys are in Arizona for Friday night’s second preseason game. Their starting quarterback is back in North Texas.

Dak Prescott flew home from California to have his right shoulder examined.

Prescott stopped throwing at training camp more than two weeks ago.

He did some light tossing this week as practices in Oxnard, California came to an end.

RELATED: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott able to throw in practice again

Prescott hopes to play in next week’s preseason game against Houston.

"Yea, I mean, it was important. Obviously just year two with this coaching staff and knowing that there needed to be more of a gel without the training camp last year, being able to do it out here in Oxnard, a great atmosphere, a great set-up, a great place for us to do exactly that, have good comradery with the guys, create the brotherhood that we need gets us set up to go back to Dallas and just continue what we need to build. We’ve created a good foundation but we can't stop now. We've gotta make sure it's better and stronger as we get back to Dallas and carries on throughout the season," he said.

The Cowboys will finish training next week at The Star in Frisco.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Cowboys on FOX 4