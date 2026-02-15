Springtown woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after double fatal crash

article

The Brief Tammy Jo Lawrence, 48, turned herself in on Friday to face felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter, for a 2025 double-fatal crash. The charges stem from a Sept. 23 crash on FM 730 in Azle that left two people dead and two others seriously injured. While the investigation concluded Lawrence was intoxicated, authorities have not yet released the names of the four victims involved.



A Springtown woman has surrendered to authorities to face multiple felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter, in connection with a 2025 double-fatal crash, police said.

Driver surrenders in fatal crash

What we know:

Tammy Jo Lawrence, 48, turned herself in on Friday after being notified that warrants had been issued for her arrest. She faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

She is being held on a combined bond of $50,000.

Deadly September crash

The backstory:

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 23, 2025, in the 13000 block of FM 730 S. According to the Azle Police Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were seriously injured.

The arrests follow a months-long investigation conducted by Azle Police in coordination with the Tarrant County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Parker County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities believe Lawrence was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Under Texas law, intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, while intoxication assault is a third-degree felony.

Following her surrender, Lawrence was booked into the Parker County Jail.

Dig deeper:

The victims who died were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 67-year-old Robert Edwin Anness and 73-year-old Johna Estes Wicker. The identities of the other two people injured in the crash were not released.