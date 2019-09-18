Cowboys QB Dak Prescott featured on cover of Sports Illustrated
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the cover athlete for the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.
Prescott, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has had a great start to the season, and is making his case for a big contact.
The cover article in SI's September 23rd issue asks "what are the Cowboys worth to Dak?" It takes a look at the contract negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys, and the money around the most high profile position in sports.
Dak is making just over $2 million in the final year of his contract, and has only made $4 million during his four years in the league. Previous reports were that Dak was seeking $40 million a year, which would make him the highest paid player in the NFL.
Russell Wilson is currently the highest paid player, averaging $35 million a year.
So far this year, Dak has thrown for 674 yards, seven touchdowns, with one interception. He's also added more than 80 yards rushing, while leading the Cowboys to a 2-0 record.
He had a perfect passer rating in the first game of the season, becoming just the third Cowboys quarterback to do so.