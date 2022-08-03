Cowboys not planning to replace injured receiver James Washington

article

The Dallas Cowboys said they have no plans for now to replace veteran receiver James Washington.

Washington, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, signed with Dallas in the off season.

He could miss 10 weeks after breaking a bone in his foot on Monday.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys on FOX 4

That will give rookies like Jalen Tolbert and Kavontae Turpin a chance to show their stuff.

"As far as veterans and understanding what’s going on at each and every position, I mean player acquisitions is constant. So if we go that way that’s to be determined but it’s not a focus of mine," said Coach Mike McCarthy.

"The door’s open for anybody’s opportunity and I feel like the younger guys are trying to take that opportunity and trying to do something with it," said Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb.

The team will split into two at camp on Wednesday for a low intensity game.