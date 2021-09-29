Cowboys hoping to build on win over Eagles

article

The Cowboys have a chance to get some serious momentum going as they head into their second straight home game.

The team will start preparing Wednesday for the undefeated Carolina Panthers following Monday night’s dominant win over Philadelphia.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said he’s playing his best-ever football after his triumphant return to AT&T Stadium.

And the Dallas defense forced two more turnovers Monday.

On his radio show, owner Jerry Jones said he’s especially impressed by cornerback Trevon Diggs.

"I joked last night that he’s a receiver faking it as a D-back. He sees that ball. He knows, got a sense of where it’s coming just like a receiver and those have been obviously as good an interception as I’ve ever seen, these last two," Jones said.

"I feel like I’m learning and growing so and keep growing to the highest level I can. You know, just pushing and working, just working hard," Diggs said.

The Cowboys and the Panthers play Sunday afternoon on FOX 4.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for noon. FOX’s full day of NFL coverage starts at 10 a.m.

