1 dead, 4 injured at Dallas event center shooting
DALLAS - Multiple people were shot late Saturday night at an event center in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas Police say it happened around 10 p.m. at the Verbazend Creations & Event Venue, near I-20 on W Wheatland Rd. Detectives believe one man opened fire after a fight broke out.
Five people, including the shooter, were injured. One person died at the hospital and two others are in serious condition. The other two are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved and a possible motive have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.