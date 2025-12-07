1 dead, 4 injured at Dallas event center shooting

article

The Brief One person is dead and four others are injured, including the shooter, after a fight led to gunfire at a Dallas event venue. Two victims remain in serious condition, while two others are expected to survive the Saturday night shooting. The specific motive and the identity of the shooter have not yet been released by police.



Multiple people were shot late Saturday night at an event center in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Dallas event center shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police say it happened around 10 p.m. at the Verbazend Creations & Event Venue, near I-20 on W Wheatland Rd. Detectives believe one man opened fire after a fight broke out.

Five people, including the shooter, were injured. One person died at the hospital and two others are in serious condition. The other two are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved and a possible motive have not been released.