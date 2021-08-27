Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn still in isolation due to COVID-19

article

The Cowboys final preseason game is Sunday in Arlington against Jacksonville. But the team continues to deal with COVID-19.

It all started last Saturday when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tested positive and had to leave the game.

He’s been in isolation since then, only taking part in virtual team meetings.

Quinn said he hopes to return for Sunday’s game but needs two negative COVID-19 tests to be cleared.

"I drove home. It was a strange feeling being at home and watching the team play, that’s for sure. But I’m feeling fine. I’ve been involved in everything with the team, with the exception of practice, which definitely sucks. It’s definitely one of my favorite things," he said.

The Cowboys also have six players out due to the NFL’s COVID-19 safety rules. They include starters Connor Williams and Ceedee Lamb.

