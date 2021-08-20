Quinn: Cowboys have the talent needed to be successful on the defense in 2021

article

A successful Cowboys season may not hinge on the play of quarterback Dak Prescott but on the ability of the defense to make stops.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed other teams to run and pass all over them.

That led to the hiring of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The leader of a Super Bowl championship defense in Seattle, Quinn believes the Cowboys have the players to be successful.

"You know Mike and Jerry and Stephen have done a good job defensively of allowing the roster to be fluid enough that we have versatility. Because when you go through the regular season and post season, it's not rinse and repeat in every game. You know, there's certain players. If we don't do something here this guy can wreck the game. So you better have people who can match up or play a coverage or a technique you need to do to win," he said.

The Cowboys play their third preseason game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Houston.

