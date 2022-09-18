LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Cowboys lead Cincinnati Bengals 17-6 in second half
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are without their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are looking to get their first win of the season.
Follow below for updates on the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mobile users click here.
RELATED: Going to a Dallas Cowboys game? Here's what you should know before heading to AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)