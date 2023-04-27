Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys select DT Mazi Smith with 2023 1st round pick

Dallas Cowboys
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Smith is a defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys have 1 pick in each round of this year’s NFL Draft

After Thursday night, the Cowboys have two draft picks on Friday and four on Saturday.

The Cowboys have done a good job drafting over the past decade, especially in the first round. 

