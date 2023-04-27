Dallas Cowboys select DT Mazi Smith with 2023 1st round pick

The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Smith is a defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan.

After Thursday night, the Cowboys have two draft picks on Friday and four on Saturday.

The Cowboys have done a good job drafting over the past decade, especially in the first round.

