Dallas Cowboys select DT Mazi Smith with 2023 1st round pick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.
Smith is a defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan.
After Thursday night, the Cowboys have two draft picks on Friday and four on Saturday.
The Cowboys have done a good job drafting over the past decade, especially in the first round.
