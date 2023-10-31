article

When Texas Rangers' shortstop Corey Seager homered in the second inning of Game 4 of the World Series he passed one of the all-time playoff greats.

The homer was Seager's 19th of his playoff career.

With it Seager passed Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, also known as Mr. October for his playoff success, for the most homers in postseason history by a left-handed hitter.

Seager is now second among lefties for homers in the postseason, trailing only Phillies' outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

He is also second on the list for most home runs by a shortstop, only trailing Derek Jeter.

Seager is tied for the 6th-most postseason home runs of all-time with Alex Bregman, Albert Pujols and George Springer.

The homer was the Rangers' shortstop's third of the World Series and his sixth of the 2023 playoffs.

We will see if Seager can continue to climb the list this year.

Most Postseason Home Runs in a Career

1) Manny Ramírez: 29 HR

2) Jose Altuve: 27 HR

3) Bernie Williams: 22 HR

T-4) Derek Jeter and Kyle Schwarber: 20 HR

T-6) Corey Seager, Alex Bregman, Albert Pujols, George Springer: 19 HR