College Football Week 1: Texas schools begin 2026 season with huge expectations

The Brief Week 1 of the college football season is here, and several Texas teams will play their first games of the year this weekend. The highest ranked team in the preseason AP Poll is No. 5 Texas, who plays their first game against Texas State at 2:30 p.m. in Austin on Saturday. Other matchups include No. 8 Texas A&M playing Missouri State at 6 p.m. and No. 19 SMU playing on Labor Day against Florida State.



Labor Day weekend brings the beginning of the 2026 college football season, and several Texas universities with big expectations are set to kick off their seasons.

Note: all times listed are in central time, and all games take place on Saturday unless specified otherwise.

Power 4 Texas schools

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas State (2:30 p.m. in Austin, TX)

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 31: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball during the Cheez-It Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL (Ph Expand

Big picture view:

The Longhorns come into the season as the highest ranked team in the Lone Star State, and for good reason. Texas returns QB Arch Manning, who finished last season strong after a shaky start.

Texas added playmakers in the transfer portal like WR Cam Coleman from Auburn and RB Raleek Brown from Arizona State to beef up the offense.

On defense, Colin Simmons returns as a terror off the edge, and Will Muschamp returns to Austin to be Texas' defensive coordinator.

After beginning last season as the No. 1 team in the nation but missing the College Football Playoff, all eyes will be on the Longhorns to make a deep run in the SEC and the postseason.

Their opponent, fellow Texas institution Texas State, is coming off a 7-6 season. The Bobcats joined the new-look Pac-12 this offseason.

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State (6 p.m. in College Station, TX)

COLLEGE STATION, TX - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Elko of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game against the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo b Expand

Texas A&M is coming off its first-ever CFP appearance last season, but most fans won't remember the 11-0 start.

The thing that sticks in Aggie fans' minds are the two straight losses to end their season, first to arch-rival Texas and then to Miami in College Station in the CFP.

The Aggies have a good opportunity to right that ship in 2026. The team returns QB Marcel Reed, who authored some impressive numbers during their undefeated start in 2025.

Defensive transfer Anto Saka looks to lead a revamped Aggie defense that has seen great success under head coach Mike Elko.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian (6 p.m. in Lubbock, TX)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: A general view of Jones AT&T Stadium before the fourth quarter of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Jo Expand

Texas Tech is also coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, but chaos is what most fans think about with the Red Raiders.

The school famously attempted to retain transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby after it was revealed he bet on his own games while playing at Indiana. Despite receiving a preliminary injunction to play the upcoming season, Sorsby and Texas Tech parted ways after intense public backlash.

Now, with Will Hammond set to take over at quarterback, the Red Raiders seek to win their second-ever Big 12 title and return to the CFP.

A deep linebacker group anchors what should be another strong defense.

At the FCS level, Abilene Christian is coming off a loss to Lamar during Week 0.

No. 19 SMU @ Florida State (6:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL) (Monday)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 23: Kevin Jennings #7 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs throws a pass in the first half during a game against Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Expand

The Mustangs have already begun a Heisman campaign for quarterback Kevin Jennings, who enters his third season as the starter on the Hilltop.

Jennings and SMU made the CFP in 2024, but were quickly dispatched. Now, the team believes it has the talent to win the ACC.

SMU heads to the Sunshine State to take on a Florida State program coming off a 5-7 record in 2025. FSU won their opening game over New Mexico State last weekend.

No. 23 Houston vs. Oregon State (11 a.m. in Houston, TX)

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) dons the MVP cowboy hat after the team's 38-35 win during the Kinder's Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and Houston Cougars on December 27,2025 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texa Expand

Ranked in the preseason AP poll for the first time since 2022, the Coogs are ready to make a statement in their fourth year in the Big 12.

Quarterback Connor Weigman returns after helping Houston win ten games and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Can the team repeat its success in one-possession games in 2026? Only time will tell.

Baylor vs. Auburn (2:30 p.m. in Atlanta, GA)

Baylor brought in former top recruit DJ Lagway to be its quarterback in a make-or-break season for Bears head coach Dave Aranda.

The Bears went into 2025 with high expectations, only to miss out on a bowl game. The team they play in Week 1, Auburn, beat them in Waco to open last season.

Will the Baylor defense, which led them to a Big 12 title only five years ago, return to form? That could decide Aranda's future in Waco.

This game was originally scheduled to be played at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, but was moved to Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the offseason.

Dig deeper:

The TCU Horned Frogs do not play this weekend. TCU lost its first game of the 2026 season during Week 0 on August 29, falling to North Carolina in a game played in Dublin, Ireland.

Group of 6 Texas schools

UNT @ No. 6 Indiana (11 a.m. in Bloomington, IN)

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 09: The North Texas Mean Green logo on a banner before a college football game between the North Texas Mean Green and Missouri Tigers on Oct 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire v Expand

North Texas will face the defending national champions in their first game of the 2026 season.

UNT will look very different from the 2025 team that won 11 games with QB Drew Mestemaker and head coach Eric Morris. Both left for Oklahoma State after last season.

New head coach Neal Brown, who has previous stints at West Virginia and Troy, looks to keep a high-flying offense going in Denton.

UTEP @ No. 10 Oklahoma (7 p.m. in Norman, OK) (Friday)

UTEP has not had a winning season since 2021, which is the school's only winning season since 2014.

The Miners have a tough task at hand to begin their season, with a Friday night trip to Oklahoma, who is coming off a CFP appearance and has high hopes of returning.

UTEP joined the Mountain West Conference this offseason after a 20-year stint in Conference USA.

UTSA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (2:30 p.m. in San Antonio, TX)

The Roadrunners have had six consecutive winning seasons under head coach Jeff Traylor.

They look for more success at the Group of 6 level when they face off against UT Rio Grande Valley, who started their program just last season.

Rice vs. Houston Christian (6 p.m. in Houston, TX)

The Owls last had a winning record in 2014, though they have made a few bowl games in recent years.

They'll take on another Houston school in their first game. Houston Christian beat Southeastern Louisiana in Week 0.

Sam Houston State @ Troy (6 p.m. in Troy, AL)

SHSU bottomed out in 2025 after winning ten games the previous season.

They head to Alabama to take on a feisty Troy squad in Week 1.