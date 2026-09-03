Costco to open a new North Texas location in October

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The Brief Costco is opening a new 155,000-square-foot warehouse location in Grandscape at The Colony, near Spring Creek Parkway and Grandscape Boulevard. The retailer is actively hiring for all store positions online as part of its broader push to open 30+ net new warehouses each year. An official grand opening date has not yet been announced, though the location is scheduled to open in October.



Costco is planning to open a new location in The Colony in October.

Costco in The Colony

What we know:

The new 155,000-square-foot warehouse in The Colony will be located in Grandscape near the corner of Spring Creek Parkway and Grandscape Boulevard.

The company is currently hiring for all positions on its website and the store is set to open in October 2026.

What we don't know:

The store’s website does not list an official opening date.

Costco Expansion

During its May 28 earnings call, Costco reported a revision of its new store opening target to 26 new locations but is still targeting its long-term goal of opening 30+ new warehouses annually.

What they're saying:

"Our real estate operations team continues to focus on increasing our pipeline of new warehouses both domestically and internationally. As we target 30+ net new openings per year in the coming years," said Costco President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris during the earnings call.

By the numbers:

Costco has over 900 locations worldwide with more than 80 million paid members. The warehouse club offers two membership options, both with different benefits. The Executive Membership is $130 a year and the Gold State Membership is $65 a year.

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