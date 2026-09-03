Republican Midterm Convention schedule: Trump, Vance and what happens each night

The Brief The Republican National Committee released full programming details for its two-day Midterm Convention scheduled for Sept. 9–10 in Dallas. Keynote speakers include Vice President JD Vance on the first night and President Donald Trump concluding the event on the second night. The schedule features 109 speakers focusing on tax relief, border security, public safety, and conservative legislative goals ahead of November's elections.



The Republican National Committee released full programming details for what it describes as the first Midterm Convention in modern American history, setting a two-day schedule designed to rally voters behind GOP candidates ahead of November’s elections.

2026 RNC Midterm Convention

The gathering, scheduled for Sept. 9–10 in Dallas, Texas, will feature 109 speakers and programming items across two evening sessions. Vice President JD Vance will deliver a keynote address on the first night, while President Donald Trump will headline the event with a second-night keynote. Trump is scheduled to appear on stage both evenings.

In a statement, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters framed the gathering as a high-stakes showcase of the administration’s legislative record and a sharp point of contrast with Democratic policies.

What they're saying:

"Over two action-packed days, we will take Americans through the defining issues of our Party’s agenda and what is at stake in November," Gruters said. "Each hour will have its own theme, its own message, and its own voices, building toward President Donald Trump’s vision for the next chapter of American greatness."

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RNC Schedule in Dallas

Timeline:

Party officials outlined an hourly agenda spanning 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time each night:

Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Night 1)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST: Opening sessions focus on tax relief, including the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, expanded standard deductions, and Child Tax Credit increases. Early blocks also highlight anti-fraud efforts at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and healthcare legislation.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. CST: Programmers frame "Two Visions for America," detailing the passage of middle-class tax cuts, calling for mandatory voter ID through the SAVE America Act, and emphasizing border security.

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST: A candidate showcase highlights GOP contenders in targeted congressional districts alongside discussions on "No Tax on Tips" policies, red-state governance, and national traditions.

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST: Speakers address "America First" trade policies, school choice expansion, opposition to gender ideology in youth sports, and government accountability.

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. CST: Segments center on public safety, economic expansion—including proposed bans on stock trading by members of Congress—and proposals for tax-free Social Security benefits.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST: Domestic manufacturing and American workforce success stories lead into the night's headlining address by Vice President JD Vance.

Thursday, Sept. 10 (Night 2)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST: Discussions re-examine tax exemptions on tips, overtime, and Social Security, alongside panels on education freedom and the diplomatic return of American hostages.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. CST: Focus shifts to small business growth, food security, public health initiatives, and strict border enforcement and deportation policy.

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST: House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates take the stage. Programming honors youth conservative organization legacy, middle-class housing initiatives, and healthcare price transparency through "TrumpRx".

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST: Segments address prescription drug pricing, presidential clemency, congressional ethics reforms, testimony from victims of border crime, and a 25th-anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. CST: The final preliminary hour targets chronic disease, corporate influence in public health agencies, energy dominance, and the party's core platform contrasting Democratic opponents.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST: President Donald Trump delivers the convention's closing keynote address.

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According to the RNC, the event aims to mobilize grassroots voters while presenting voters with a choice between economic growth and strict border enforcement versus Democratic policies.