Evan Carter misses Rangers exhibition game, says his arm is fine

The Texas Rangers picked up another exhibition game win in Arizona.

Former first-round draft pick Cole Winn got the start. He allowed just one run in an inning and two thirds.

The Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2.

Outfielder Evan Carter did not play. This comes just one day after being hit by a pitch on the left forearm. But he said he’s fine and healing up well.

And since he gets hit a lot, Carter said he’s taking new precautions going forward.

"I’m gonna wear this now. I’m gonna look like Iron Man," he said. "I mean, I’m not gonna get out of the way. It’s a free base. So, you know, hopefully this protects me and it’ll be good."

Carter said he was mad that it happened during Sunday’s exhibition game, but he wasn’t worried that he’d be seriously hurt.

He is on track to play Tuesday when the Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It will be the first time the two teams have met since Texas won the World Series in Phoenix back in November.