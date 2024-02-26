Rangers: Evan Carter okay after leaving spring training game early

The Texas Rangers were able to breathe a sigh of relief after one of their young stars had to suddenly leave Sunday’s spring training game.

Outfielder Evan Carter left the game early after being hit by a pitch in the left arm.

X-rays later showed no broken bones.

That’s very good news considering the Rangers are already missing Corey Seager and Josh Jung due to injuries.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Evan Carter #32 of the Texas Rangers is attended to by a team trainer after getting hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium on February 25,

Texas and San Francisco played to a 0-0 tie Sunday and got only six hits combined.

Pitcher Andrew Heaney threw two scoreless innings in his first spring game as he prepares to go back into the rotation.

After the game, FOX 4’s Mike Doocy sat down with second baseman Marcus Semien to talk about the off-season and his goal to inspire young Black men to play the game.

"You were out in front of a news conference for the Swingman Classic featuring historically Black colleges and universities. You are very vocal about the need for baseball to have more Black players. Why do you think there’s a low percentage right now?" Doocy asked.

"As a kid, you look on TV and you see the players out there. For me, I watched Barry Bonds. He was a guy who looked like me and that started my love for the game. I want to be that for kids in the DFW metroplex. I want them to watch baseball and see a second baseman who can play the game well and hopefully they start loving the game," he said.

Semien is known as the Iron Man because of his consistent routine and work ethic.

He said that does not change during the off-season and he takes minimal time off.

"Well, I just wanted to stay on schedule, you know," he said. "Even in the off-season I’m the same way when I’m taking my kids to school and making breakfast for them. The routine helps center me. For me in baseball, I always felt I wasn’t as talented as everybody else so I thought if I can perfect my routine that will make me more confident when I get out there."

Since 2021, Semien has missed just one game out of 485 in the regular season.

The Rangers will play the Chicago White Sox on Monday.