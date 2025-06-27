Caitlin Clark to miss Friday night’s game against Dallas Wings

article

The Brief Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss Friday night's game against the Dallas Wings. Many fans drove in from out of town for the chance to watch Clark play against the Wings and rookie Paige Bueckers. Bueckers said even with Clark out, the game is a win for all of women's basketball.



Friday night’s big matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever will go on without some star power. Caitlin Clark has been ruled out.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever

What we know:

Clark has missed six games this year, including Thursday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Sparks.

On Friday, the Indiana Fever announced she’d sit out for her seventh game in Dallas because of a groin injury.

It would have been Clark’s first matchup against Paige Bueckers, who is on pace to have numbers that are at least as good as Clark’s during her rookie season.

The former UConn All-American has shown improvement and poise during the first half of a rookie season that has seen the Wings lose 12 of their first 16 games.

What they're saying:

Some fans who were expecting to see both Clark and Bueckers play were disappointed after hearing the news.

"A little disappointed, but excited to still see Paige and Sophie and Lexie. So, it will be exciting," said one fan who drove in from Tulsa with her daughter to watch Clark play.

"We’re pretty disappointed because the ticket prices were so high just because of this hype. And not that it’s not going to happen, we’re still excited to see Paige Bueckers and hopefully Caitlin will still be here, and we’ll at least get to see her on the bench," said another fan who drove in from Oklahoma with his daughter.

During pre-game interviews, Bueckers said the matchup is still a win for the league and fans.

"People come in and tune in for Caitlin and end up fans of so many other athletes. So, it’s good to be able to play on this platform, to get more eyes on the game and to get more respect for the game. Because I think when you watch, we perform and the return on the investment is great. So, it’s just a great opportunity for all of us," she said.