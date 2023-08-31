Big Noon Kickoff heads to Fort Worth for TCU-Colorado showdown

The eyes of the college football world will be on Fort Worth this weekend.

The 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes will kick off at 11 a.m.

There will be plenty of celebration before the game begins.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcasting live from the lawn of the Dee J. Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center in Fort Worth.

Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram and Matt Leinart will on the broadcast.

The show goes live at 9 a.m.

"Starting the season with a national pregame show will provide everyone, especially our newest Horned Frogs, an opportunity to engage and get excited about this new semester," said Kathy Cavins-Tull, vice chancellor of student affairs in a statement.

The game is under the microscope after TCU shocked the world to go to the National Championship game last year.

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado is also receiving attention this year for hiring head coach Deion Sanders after a successful tenure at the helm of Jackson State.

"There’s nothing like Horned Frog spirit on game days. I can’t think of a better way for us to celebrate and start a new football season than with a nationally televised game and Big Noon Kickoff," said Jeremiah Donati, director of intercollegiate athletics in a release.

TCU-Colorado could be a future rivalry game.

Colorado will officially join the Big 12 in 2024.

There is sure to be plenty of excitement and plenty of purple in Fort Worth this Saturday.