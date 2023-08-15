TCU's Sonny Dykes excited for season as Horned Frogs look to beat the odds again

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to repeat last year's success.

The Frogs were the surprise story of college football last year, advancing to the National Championship before being blown out by Georgia.

This year, TCU is ranked 17th in the AP's Preseason Poll.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has some key pieces to replace after eight TCU players, including Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, went in the NFL Draft.

QB Chandler Morris, who beat out Duggan for the starting job last year, is back after being injured.

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Chandler Morris #14 of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs throws against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahom Expand

The Frogs are working toward the season opener against Deion Sanders and Colorado on Sept. 2.

As you might expect, Dykes says he's liking what he sees during the workouts.

"The one thing I like about this group is I think they are very competitive, I think they have a lot of pride," he said. "I'm just encouraged by the competitive nature and spirit of our team."

TCU and Colorado's opening week showdown is FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game on Sept. 2.