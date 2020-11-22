Expand / Collapse search

Baylor's head basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

College Sports
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, U

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State.

Drew said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach Jerome Tang will direct the team on an interim basis.

"While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with Coach Tang and our entire staff," Drew said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely."
 