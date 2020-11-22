Baylor's head basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

article

Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State.

Drew said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach Jerome Tang will direct the team on an interim basis.

"While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with Coach Tang and our entire staff," Drew said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely."

