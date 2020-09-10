AT&T Stadium selling concession food and drinks to-go for home watch parties

article

You might not make it to AT&T Stadium for a Cowboys game this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but you can still eat and drink like you’re at the game.

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday launched the “AT&T Stadium at Home” experience to offer fans their favorite stadium food and beverages to-go.

LINK: athome.attstadium.com

“Our entire team has worked together to create these tasty offerings that will allow fans to enjoy the spirit and traditional flavors of AT&T Stadium from the comfort of their own home,” said George Wasai, A&T Stadium’s food and beverage director. “Along with fan favorites, we’re preparing our famous BBQ, Southwest cuisine, hearty sandwiches and scratch-baked desserts that will make game day at home truly memorable for fans.”

Texas Barbecue Bundle (Dallas Cowboys)

You and your friends can order home tailgating packages such as Texas Barbecue bundle that comes with smoked brisket, sausage, bacon-wrapped jalapeno chicken bites, truffle mac and cheese, veggies, Cowboys-themed cupcakes, homemade ice cream and more.

There’s also a Grand Cantina package with marinated chicken and slow-braised beef barbacoa fajitas with tortillas, roasted veggies, cilantro rice, chips, salsa and all the fixings. It also comes with cupcakes and the Cowboys’ spiced roasted peanuts.

But just like at the stadium, anything you order is going to empty your wallet.

A Texas Barbecue bundle for four to six people costs $300 while the Grand Cantina costs $240. Larger bundles for 10-14 or 16-20 people cost up to $1,000.

Concession stand favorites like the Brisket Mac ‘n Cheese Cone or the Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese Balls will set you back $75 for 10 people. And a 32-ounce order of M&Ms costs $60.

Cheetos Mac n Cheese Balls (Dallas Cowboys)

You can even order a 12 pack of 16-ounce Coors Light cans for $28 or a quart of AT&T Stadium’s famous CowboyRitas for $45. All alcohol must be ordered with food, though.

Orders must be placed in advance and picked up the day before game day. Delivery is also available in some areas for an extra $15.

The Cowboys do plan to allow fans inside AT&T Stadium for home games and the same food and drink options will be available at concession stands.

Capacity inside the stadium will be limited but the team hasn’t yet put an exact number on how many people will be allowed in.

Owner Jerry Jones has talked about opening the stadium’s roof and end zone doors because COVID-19 transmission is less likely to happen in open, outdoor spaces.

The Cowboys’ first scheduled home game is Sunday, September 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.

