AT&T Stadium adds pizza burger, healthier items to menu for Cowboys games

Hungry football fans are getting some interesting new options for Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium this season.

The stadium introduced a new pizza burger.

It’s a full-pound Angus beef patty between two personal pepperoni pizzas.

Health-conscious fans can also enjoy several new salad and sandwich options.

Plus, vegan Tostitos Ultimate Nachos and a vegetarian Cowboys cheesesteak were added to the menu.

"Every season, we do several surveys. Actually, at every event we have customer surveys, and so we take those comments. We take them into consideration. We try to give you what you want. And so, we have lots of requests for healthier items, for vegan and vegetarian items. So, that’s one reason we’ve added so many of those new health, vegan, and vegetarian items," said Heather Fuller, the concessions chef for Legends at AT&T Stadium.

Those options and others make their debut at concession stands on Saturday at the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Chargers.