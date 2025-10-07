Arlington Renegades change name back to Dallas Renegades

article

The Renegades will return to the UFL and spring football in March of 2026 with some changes.

Dallas Renegades

What's new:

After three seasons as the Arlington Renegades, the team is going back to being called the Dallas Renegades.

Home games are also being moved from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

"The Bandit" mascot will have a fresh new look. Good Day got a preview of "Billy the Bandit" on Tuesday morning.

UFL Changes

The UFL is making some other changes, too.

Three new teams will replace the San Antonio Brahmas, Michigan Panthers, and Memphis Showboats. They include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm.

The Houston Roughnecks will also revert to the Houston Gamblers and play at Shell Energy Stadium.

The eight-team league will no longer be divided into two conferences. Instead, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs after a 10-game regular season.

The 2026 season kicks off on March 1 with a championship game scheduled in May.