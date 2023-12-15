Anna High School football team wins first-ever state championship

The Anna High School football team took home the 4A Division I title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday afternoon.

The Coyotes beat the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, from Tyler, 26 to 0.

RB/WR Edward Chumley was named the game's offensive MVP. Linebacker CJ Miller was the defensive MVP.

It is Anna's first state championship in football.

Their only other state title in school history was boys golf in 1968.

Anna, located in Collin County, went 14-1 this season.

Anna Fire and Police will escort the team home and the Anna Fire Department will shower the team with a water atunnelt West Crossing and Rosamond Parkway.

The Coyotes are one of several North Texas schools playing in the state championship this weekend.

Gunter High School won the Class 3A Division 2 title 24 to 14 on Thursday.

Aledo will take on Smithson Valley for the 5A Division I title on Friday night.

South Oak Cliff, Duncanville and DeSoto are playing for state titles on Saturday.