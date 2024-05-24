Psychic Websites: Top 13 Sites Ranked & Reviewed in 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Navigating life’s unexpected twists often leads many to explore online psychic readings for insight.

However, it’s crucial to be vigilant to sidestep fraudsters. Luckily, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you.

We’ve curated a list of 13 authentic psychic websites that promise genuine insights.

Purple Garden rises above as our standout selection, featuring a comprehensive catalog of over 1,000 validated psychics who have garnered enthusiastic acclaim.

You’ll also discover other reputable psychic reading services, offering you the freedom to choose one that aligns with your preferences.

13 Top Psychic Websites for 2024

Finding the best online psychics is not exactly a walk in the park. Luckily, you don’t have to go through the trouble. We’ve done the research and identified the best psychic sites.

1. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Website Overall

Pros

$10 discount on all psychic readings

Thoroughly screened psychics

Psychic readings as low as $0.99 per minute

Bilingual platform

Extensive selection of psychics

A wide range of psychic services are available

Cons

No free psychic readings for new customers

Purple Garden rolls out the red carpet with its array of psychic talents, methods, and tools, offering a personalized journey via chat, call, or video—each with its own price tag.

Their detailed psychic profiles help clients pinpoint the perfect match for their needs. Purple Garden is more than just a platform; it’s a beacon for those seeking spiritual guidance, love-life advice, or career direction.

How Does It Work?

Diving into Purple Garden’s offerings is a breeze, presenting an eclectic mix of readings that aim to exceed expectations.

No refunds, no worries; instead, they offer a cash-back incentive, giving back 5% on all purchases. And because life’s questions don’t clock out, Purple Garden’s psychics are available 24/7, making it easy to find guidance whenever you need it.

Services Available

Clients have the option to choose from a wide range of categories and a multitude of gifted psychics who provide diverse readings , including;

Tarot card reading

Palm readings

Astrology

Career readings

Love and relationships

Readings We Like

One of the most notable readings is the palm readings offered by Purple Garden.

Their video chat feature simplifies the process for readers to observe clients' palms directly, enabling them to deliver precise and accurate readings.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

2. Keen - Most Extensive Network of Psychics

Pros

1,700+ real psychics

Reliable mobile app

5 minutes for $1

24/7 service

Cons

No video psychic readings

Expensive top-rated psychics

Keen Psychics has been the go-to for spot-on answers to life’s big questions for twenty years. It’s no fluke; they’re home to top-notch advisors specializing in everything from tarot to Vedic astrology.

How Does It Work?

Getting a reading on Keen is as easy as picking up the phone, starting a chat, or sending an email. Finding your psychic match on Keen is a breeze, thanks to in-depth profiles that lay out each advisor’s skills and offerings.

Services Available

The Keen Psychics app lets you easily connect with a psychic advisor from anywhere and is just as user-friendly as the website. You have a range of options to choose from when searching for psychic readings, which include:

Financial predictions

Astrology

Tarot readings

Exploring life's mysteries

Spiritual readings

Love and relationships

Mediumship

Readings We Like

According to most Keen customers, tarot readings are where Keen psychics excel. These psychics use images and strong intuition to help individuals comprehend their emotions regarding various aspects of their lives.

>>Get 5 minutes for $1 on Keen

3. Kasamba - Best Psychic for Love Readings

Pros

24/7 customer support

50% discount

Reliable mobile app

Rigorously-screened experts

3-minute free psychic reading

Cons

No video readings

Limited search options

Kasamba’s two decades of service have cemented its status as a trusted online psychic reading platform. It’s a veteran platform, delivering a suite of specialized services like numerology and dream analysis.

They’ve earned a loyal following thanks to their spot-on insights and transparent pricing.

How Does It Work?

Kasamba promises an accurate psychic reading for every question, no strings attached.

Not thrilled with your session? Reach out to their customer care for a refund or an alternative reading. Plus, their psychics are on standby 24/7, ready whenever you seek guidance. And with their mobile app, Kasamba’s wisdom is just a tap away, anytime, anywhere, on any smartphone.

Services Available

Although Kasamba's search feature is limited, the online psychic reading site compensates for it by offering a broad range of online psychic readings to select from:

Tarot card reading

Dream analysis

Past life readings

Career readings

Love readings

Aura readings

Kasamba reviews from users claim that the psychic reading services offered by this website are accurate, especially when seeking clarity in their romantic relationships.

Additionally, customers can consult with Cheating and Affairs Experts to address issues related to infidelity.

Readings We Like

Kasamba is primarily known for providing accurate love readings. However, they also offer popular psychic reading services, including aura readings.

These readings can help individuals gain insight into their emotions, uncover repressed feelings, and identify areas that require attention.

>>Get 50% OFF on Kasamba

4. Everclear - Best Psychic Website for Personalized Readings

Pros

24/7 access to trusted advisors

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Modern approach to guidance

3-minute free psychic reading

Readings by chat or phone

Handy psychic match processes

Cons

The psychic website doesn’t offer video readings

How Does It Work?

Getting started on Everclear is as easy as a,b,c. The site understands that everyone has unique preferences. Therefore, they give you two ways to locate your ideal psychic reader.

You’ll begin the signup process by filling out a questionnaire. The questionnaire is intended to help you find the ideal psychic for your needs.

However, if you don’t want to go through the process, you have the option of browsing through the list of psychics to find one you resonate with.

If you’re a new customer, Everclear will welcome you with a free 3-minute consultation via phone or chat.

Services Available

Everclear has a variety of psychic services to ensure all our questions are answered. You can avail yourself of any of the following readings on the psychic website:

Tarot readings

Love & relationship readings

Numerology

Life path readings

Astrology

Readings We Like

One of the readings that stood out for us was Everclear’s Life Path Readings. These readings aim to give you a roadmap to your soul’s journey and reveal your spiritual blueprint. These readings will prove insightful if you’re trying to figure out your purpose on Earth.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Everclear

5. California Psychics - Best Psychics for Affordable Psychic Readings

Pros

$1 per minute for the first 20-minute psychic reading

Karma Rewards program

Informative blog

Chat and phone readings

Handy psychic search methods

Cons

Only one refund is allowed per customer

California Psychics is the best website for anyone looking for an online psychic reading from experienced and reputable psychics. The online psychic platform that has been in business for 25 years.

California Psychics has a variety of psychics who offer different kinds of readings to suit your needs and interests.

How Does It Work?

The website has a 3-tier system that helps you find the best psychic for your budget and expectations based on their expertise, rates, and popularity.

Finding psychic advisors on California Psychics is easy and fun. You can take the psychic match quiz, which will ask you a few questions and show you the best psychics.

Alternatively, explore the categories and filters on the website or use the search bar to look for specific keywords.

You can save money on your first psychic reading online on California Psychics by using their introductory offer of $1 per minute for the first 20-minute reading.

You can also earn points and gifts through their Karma Rewards program, which you can use for free psychic readings .

Services Available

You can choose from different types of readings, such as:

Love readings

Career readings

Life Path readings

Pet readings

Tarot readings

Astrology readings

Rune readings

Readings We Like

We love the rune readings at California Psychics. They are a form of divination that uses symbols to answer questions about the past, present, and future.

They can also help people get clarification or advice on addressing an issue or problem in their lives.

>>Get cheap $1/min readings on Psychic Source

6. Sanctuary Psychic Reading - Gifted Psychics for Chat Psychic Readings

Pros

135+ online chat psychics

#1 for chat readings

First 5 minutes for $4.99

Free daily tarot card and horoscope features

30-day psychic reading credits

Cons

Only chat readings are available

If you’re interested in a high quality, live, 1-1 online chat reading, Sanctuary Psychics has over 135 talented psychics that can type out accurate readings for you in no time.

No matter what’s on your mind, their experienced psychics can cut to the chase and give you actionable advice to help you feel better.

How Does It Work?

Getting started is a breeze on Sanctuary. That’s because the easy-to-use search engine allows you to select from their many psychic offerings based on the type of psychic reader, price point, and experience you prefer.

Plus, all first-time customers will also get the first 5 minutes of their initial psychic reading for only $4.99.

Services Available

The top psychic readers on Sanctuary offer guidance in the following psychic specialties;

Spiritual readings

Tarot card reading

Astrology insights

Career advice

Energy healing sessions

Psychic mediums and much more.

Readings We Like

Sometimes, you can feel out of sorts without having any specific problem. If that’s where you’re, an energy healing session performed by one of Sanctuary's compassionate psychics can hit the spot.

Not many online psychic reading sites offer this kind of unique service, so this is a real psychic reading treat.

>>Get cheap chat readings on Sanctuary

7. Psychic Source - Cheap Psychics for Online Tarot Readings

Pros

User-friendly platform

Cheap $1/minute readings

3-minute free psychic reading online

Plenty of helpful information

Individualized psychic reading techniques

Cons

Some video readers are pricey

Psychic Source has offered online psychic readings since 1989, making it one of the oldest and most established online psychic reading services.

The regular psychic readings and the tarot card readings typically center around issues related to love and personal life.

How Does It Work?

Psychic Source is a digital oracle at your fingertips. Choose your channel—phone, email, chat, or video call—and let the journey begin.

Connection Made Simple : Psychic Source "Find a Psychic" tool is your gateway to the stars, ensuring a seamless link to celestial guidance.

Knowledge at Your Fingertips : Dive deep into the psychic realm with a treasure trove of reading materials, expanding your cosmic consciousness.

Satisfaction in the Stars: Not aligned with the stars? Psychic Source’s "customer happiness guarantee" promises free readings until the universe speaks to you.

Services Available

Psychic Source has experienced online psychic readers who are accessible 24/7.

Every psychic reader on the platform has been subjected to background checks, ensuring their authenticity.

If you are looking to schedule a reading, you have various options to choose from.

Cartomancy

Numerology

Aura readings

Astrology readings

Chakra healing

Spirituality

Love psychic readings

Dream analysis

Readings We Like

Like Keen Psychics, Psychic Source offers insightful tarot card readings. Its primary service involves providing insights into one's personality and future.

Psychic Source is home to a skilled team of the best online psychics specializing in helping you connect with your guardian angels, making accessing spiritual guidance and advice easy.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Psychic Source

8. AskNow - Best Psychic Website for Phone Readings

Pros

Over 18 years of experience

5-minute free psychic reading

Rigorously screened psychics

Readings from real psychics

Cons

No video or email consultations

If you’re not into typing or phone calls, AskNow’s phone psychic services might just be your cup of tea. It’s a more traditional touch, but a voice-to-voice connection can make it feel more personal. They’ve got a full deck of psychics on call 24/7, ready to shed light on any issue you’re facing.

How Does It Work?

The first step with AskNow is to ring up their customer service for a price quote on your psychic session. You snag a 5-minute free session with a Master advisor when you buy a starter pack.

After the trial, you can stick with Elite Psychic Consultants or try other equally-rated readers without breaking the bank. The catch? If you’re all about emails or video chats, AskNow might not be your match—they don’t offer these options. But their hotline is open no matter the time,

Services Available

AskNow’s psychic readings include;

Spiritual readings

Numerology

Tarot readings

Love readings

Dream analysis

Past life readings

Astrology

Goals and careers

Finance and money

Readings We Like

AskNow clients appreciate their phone love readings, which comprehensively evaluate their astrological and romantic compatibility.

>>Get 5 free minutes on AskNow

9. Oranum - Best Live Psychics

Pros

10,000 free coins

Numerous psychics online

Many languages are available

Video readings in real-time

Free live chat room

Cons

Confusing credit system

Oranum’s claim to fame is its video psychic readings, complemented by a free live chat room, which allows you to test-drive their services without opening your wallet.

How Does It Work?

Oranum is all about the visuals, offering a more immersive experience. But if video is not your thing, you’re free to switch it off. They’ve ditched the per-minute billing in favor of credits, which might take a minute to get used to. To ease you in, they kick things off with 10,000 free credits for newbies.

Services Available

You can expect any of the following online psychic services on Oranum:

Runes

Energy work

Numerology

Tarot reading

Crystal ball reading

Readings by psychic mediums

Astrology

Palm Reading

Clairvoyance

Dream interpretation

Readings We Like

Oranum’s palm readings add a digital touch that brings ancient wisdom to life. Because the sessions are primarily video-based, the psychic can effortlessly view your palms and give accurate readings.

>>Visit Oranum’s free live chat room

10. Psychic Oz - Best Online Psychics for Diverse Readings

Pros

Standardized pricing system with no hidden fees

Satisfaction Guarantee

Extensive customer support

Excellent reputation in the psychic industry

Cons

No mobile app or video readings

Psychic Oz stands out as a hub for various psychic readings, boasting a solid 20-year history and a sterling reputation. It’s a seasoned player in the psychic realm, known for its consistent and quality services.

How Does It Work?

At Psychic Oz, you can dive into psychic readings with confidence, knowing your privacy and security are top priorities. Newbies get a sweet deal: an introductory offer at just $1 per minute. However, it’s wise to note that their refund policy isn’t crystal clear, so a less-than-stellar reading might leave you without recourse for reimbursement.

Services Available

Some of the services available on Psychic Oz are:

Tarot card readings

Astrology readings

Oracle cards

Pendulum readings

No-tool readings

Readings We Like

One of the best online psychic reading sessions on Psychic Oz is the no-tool reading, where the psychic advisor does not use any spiritual or metaphysical tools such as tarot cards or runes.

Some people may prefer a no-tool reading because they believe it is more direct and authentic or because they want to avoid any possible bias or influence from the tools.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Psychic Oz

11. Purple Ocean - Best for Pre-Recorded Video Readings

Pros

Customized video readings

iOS and Android app

Detailed psychic profiles

Customer reviews available

Complete readings as low as $10

Cons

No free psychic reading offers

Purple Ocean offers a fresh take on psychic services, perfect for those with packed schedules. Let’s be real: setting up a 1-1 can be a no-go when you’re swamped. Purple Ocean allows you to ditch the live sessions through pre recorded sessions that you can watch whenever you want.

How Does It Work?

Just shoot your question, hang tight for the notification, and boom—your reading’s ready to watch. Choose your preference: a chill $10 video reading within a day or a quick-fire $15 reading in just an hour if you’re in a rush—your call.

Services Available

Since Purple Ocean is Purple Garden’s sister site, you can expect to get most of the readings you’d get on Purple Garden here, including;

Tarot reading

Palm readings

Astrology

Career readings

Love and relationships

Readings We Like

Love psychic reading is a highly sought-after service on the renowned psychic platform. This reading can help you understand your current relationship or provide guidance on finding love.

The reader will use their psychic abilities to connect with your spirit guides and angels, who will provide guidance and support.

>>Get cheap pre recorded readings on Purple Ocean

12. Mysticsense - Best Online Psychics for Beginners

Pros

Simple filtering features

Inexpensive psychics online

Free 5 minutes

More than ten years of experience

Free media and written works

Cons

Not as experienced as other psychic platforms

Mysticsense has offered some of the best online psychic reading services for over a decade, focusing strongly on client satisfaction and delivering top-notch love readings.

The company is committed to providing customers with affordable psychic readings online that are insightful and informative.

How Does It Work?

Clients can create an account and browse the profiles of available online psychic readers.

They can book a reading once they find a psychic they are interested in. Readings can be done via live chat, phone call, or video chat.

The website also has an "About Psychic Reading" page, which provides detailed instructions on preparing for a psychic service online.

The page also offers comprehensive descriptions of different types of readings and tips on avoiding fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, the website compares psychic readings online and traditional ones.

Mysticsense also offers a unique refund policy for potential clients if they are unsatisfied with their first paid psychic session.

They can claim a refund for the first 5 minutes of the session based on the hourly rate of the psychics online.

Services Available

Mysticsense offers a variety of psychic readings, including:

Love readings

Relationship readings

Career readings

Financial readings

Past life readings

Spirit guide readings

Pet readings

Readings We Like

Love reading is a highly sought-after service on the renowned psychic platform. This reading can help you understand your current relationship or provide guidance on finding love.

The reader will use their psychic abilities to connect with your spirit guides and angels, who will provide guidance and support.

>>Get 5 minutes free

13. Purple Tides - 5 Top Psychic Advisors for $5

Pros

$5 per reading

Free app for iOS and Android

5 psychic perspectives at once

Highly screened psychics

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded

For newcomers, picking the right tarot reader or any other psychic for an accurate psychic reading can be stressful.

Purple Tides eliminates this stress by giving you access to multiple psychics for one low everyday price.

How Does It Work?

All you have to do is submit a written question to Purple Tides, and they will forward it to 5 reputable psychics.

No more worrying about picking the best psychic reader for your needs. They do it for you by providing multiple psychics to pore over your question.

Plus, all psychic readings on Purple Tides cost the same low price of only $5.

Services Available

Although you don’t get to pick what kind of psychics will work on your question, Purple Tides guarantees that all of their psychic readers have world-class psychic abilities.

That means if you’re seeking guidance, this online psychic reading site can be depended upon for actionable advice from wise and experienced psychic readers.

Readings We Like

With everyone getting 5 of the best online psychics to choose from with every reading, each online psychic reading session on Purple Tides will undoubtedly be a reading you’ll love.

>>Get a $5 reading by 5 different psychics at Purple Tides

How To Choose the Right Psychic Website

Choosing the right psychic website can be a pivotal step in your journey for enlightenment. It’s a decision that shouldn’t be rushed; take your time to explore and find a site that feels right.

Check for Free-Minute Deals

It’s widely accepted that the connection with a psychic is personal and varies from one individual to another. It’s like finding the right key for a lock; some fit better than others.

To ensure you’re not pouring money down the drain, take advantage of free minutes to test the waters.

Ensure There’s a Variety of Communication Methods

Online psychic readings are diverse, catering to different comfort zones. Whether you’re camera-shy or a video virtuoso, choosing a service that offers your preferred mode of communication is crucial.

Analyze Psychic Readers’ Skills

Just as professionals have their niches, psychics also have areas in which they excel. It’s about matching their expertise to your quest—be it matters of the heart, tarot insights, or dream decoding.

Confirm The Site’s Years of Experience

In the world of psychic readings, experience often equates to expertise. While the new kids on the block might have fresh insights, seasoned psychic websites usually bring a depth of understanding to the table.

Read Customer Reviews

Feedback from other seekers can be a beacon of truth in assessing the quality of psychic services. A chorus of praise is a green light.

Check If They Offer a Satisfaction Guarantee

A safety net in the form of a satisfaction guarantee can provide peace of mind. It’s the assurance that you won’t be left in the lurch if the reading doesn’t meet your expectations. Make sure the site you choose has your back.

>>Don’t break the bank. Get affordable, accurate readings on Purple Garden

FAQs on the Best Psychic Websites

If you're new to getting psychic readings online, you may have many questions about how it works.

What’s the Difference Between Phone Psychics Online and Chat Psychics Online?

Phone psychics and chat psychics differ in their communication styles. Phone readings are all about that live, real-time chat. On the other hand, chat psychics offer a written record of the conversation, which means more flexibility for you. Text-based chats let you reflect on the advice at your own pace.

Are Online Psychic Readings Accurate?

Generally, yes. But remember, it’s all about the psychic’s skills and what you’re hoping to hear. Stick to well-known sites like Purple Garden or Keen for legit psychic insights. Do your homework—check out those bios and reviews to dodge the fakes.

What Questions Should I Ask?

Go for open-ended questions to get the full picture. That way, you won’t miss out on any key insights.

Some examples of open-ended questions are:

What can you tell me about my future spouse?

How do you feel? Should I begin my job search now? Where?

How do my finances look long-term?

What steps should I take to find my soulmate?

In this scenario, a binary response of "yes" or "no" is inadequate, indicating a need for more comprehensive solutions.

Therefore, psychic readers can offer a wealth of comprehension and a holistic strategy for addressing your issues.

Why Should You Get Reading Online?

Online psychic readings offer unparalleled convenience and insights. Here’s why they’re a game-changer:

Clarity : When life’s fog clouds your path, an online psychic reading can shine a light, offering clarity where confusion once reigned.

Certainty : Ever feel like the universe is trying to tell you something? Psychics can decode those subtle signals, providing the certainty you need to make bold moves.

Guidance : At life’s crossroads, a psychic’s wisdom can be the compass that guides you through the storm of indecision.

Healing : Heartache and loss can shatter your world, but a psychic’s words can be the glue that helps piece it back together.

Easy payment options : Forget the hassle—online payments are smooth sailing, and if the waters get choppy, you’re just a dispute away from calm seas.

Convenience : Your psychic compass is just a click away, ready to guide you anytime, anywhere—no need to navigate the high seas of scheduling.

Reliability : Trust in the stars—and the rigorous screening of top psychic sites—to connect you with the real deal, no charlatans allowed.

Satisfaction Guarantee: Not over the moon with your reading? The best online psychics offer refunds, no cosmic strings attached.

How Much Do Online Readings Cost?

The cost of online psychic readings can range from a modest $0.99 to a premium of $20 per minute, influenced by the psychic’s expertise, fame, and chosen methods. If that’s a stretch, consider Kasamba ’s 50% discount for newbies or Keen ’s free 5-minute reading for $1.

How Should You Prepare?

Once you’ve zeroed in on psychics that resonate with you, it’s time to prep for the big reveal.

Think About Your Questions

List down the foggy bits that need clarity. Rate them on a scale of one to ten in terms of urgency. This tactic ensures no stone is left unturned, from the pivotal to the trivial.

This approach will enable you to attend to all issues, ranging from the most crucial ones.

Ask Open-Ended Questions

Fine-tune your questions to be broad and encompassing. Ditch the yes-or-no format and keep them relevant and exploratory.

Be Open-Minded

A receptive and positive mindset is key when seeking psychic counsel online. Without it, the session might fizzle out, wasting both time and money if the psychic can’t sync with your vibe.

Relax

A 5-minute breather to decompress before your session is golden. Quietude and deep breaths relax you and enhance the psychic connection.

Best Psychic Websites - Wrapping Up

When searching for top-notch psychic websites, a nudge from a seasoned psychic could be just what the doctor ordered.

Let this guide be your north star to the psychic service that clicks with you.

Purple Garden takes the crown in our book with its impressive array of trustworthy psychics, years of know-how, and sweet deals for newbies.

However, you can rest easy knowing that each platform we’ve put a spotlight on carries our stamp of approval, featuring psychics known for their steadfastness and distinguished reputations.

>>Want accurate readings? Consider a reading on our #1 pick, Purple Garden







