Basic Training Podcast: Urgent Care vs Emergency Care
DALLAS - The number of "free-standing" emergency rooms has skyrocketed, leaving consumers with serious questions about the difference between emergency and urgent care and the huge difference in price between them.
Dr. Jay Woody, founder and Chief Medical Officer of LegacyER explains the differences.
In This Episode
- The differences between Urgent Care and Emergency Care
- The requirements for a "stand-alone" ER versus a "doc in a box"
- How to keep from getting stuck with a huge medical bill for services you didn't need.
- The relationship between "stand-alone" ERs and traditional hospitals
