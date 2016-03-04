Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: The Tax Man Cometh

DALLAS - You can't have money without somehow paying the Tax Man!  

Steve gets answers on how to deal with Uncle Sam when tax time rolls around.

In This Episode

  • Who should do their own taxes
  • Why you shouldn't freak out if you don't have all of your records
  • Early or late - does it really matter when your file your federal income tax return?
  • How to find the dividing line between a business expense and a personal expense
  • What to do if you're inheriting money or if you won the lottery!

www.irs.gov

