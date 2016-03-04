Basic Training Podcast: The Tax Man Cometh
DALLAS - You can't have money without somehow paying the Tax Man!
Steve gets answers on how to deal with Uncle Sam when tax time rolls around.
In This Episode
- Who should do their own taxes
- Why you shouldn't freak out if you don't have all of your records
- Early or late - does it really matter when your file your federal income tax return?
- How to find the dividing line between a business expense and a personal expense
- What to do if you're inheriting money or if you won the lottery!
