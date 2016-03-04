Basic Training Podcast: The Tax Man Cometh

You can't have money without somehow paying the Tax Man!

Steve gets answers on how to deal with Uncle Sam when tax time rolls around.

In This Episode

Who should do their own taxes

Why you shouldn't freak out if you don't have all of your records

Early or late - does it really matter when your file your federal income tax return?

How to find the dividing line between a business expense and a personal expense

What to do if you're inheriting money or if you won the lottery!

Links

www.irs.gov

Contact Steve

Advertisement

(214) 720-3357

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello