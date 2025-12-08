17-year-old arrested for Burleson fatal shooting

article

The Brief A deadly shooting at Bailey Lake Park in Burleson is believed to have resulted from a narcotics transaction between several teenagers. A 17-year-old male was killed and another 17-year-old was injured; one 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Police are still actively searching for two additional suspects, including one who has not yet been identified.



Burleson police believe a deadly shooting near Bailey Lake was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bailey Lake Park.

Police believe several teenagers met up in the parking lot for a drug transaction. At some point, shots were fired.

One victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

A second 17-year-old male victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives interviewed the surviving victim and gathered evidence that led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect outside his home in Burleson.

He allegedly admitted his involvement in the shooting and is now charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

They are still looking for two additional suspects, including one whom they’ve yet to identify.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the names of the people involved.

No details or descriptions of the two additional suspects were given.

What you can do:

Police are still trying to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information about that person is urged to contact the Burleson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 817-426-9903.