17-year-old arrested for Burleson fatal shooting
BURLESON, Texas - Burleson police believe a deadly shooting near Bailey Lake was the result of a drug deal gone bad.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bailey Lake Park.
Police believe several teenagers met up in the parking lot for a drug transaction. At some point, shots were fired.
One victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.
A second 17-year-old male victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Detectives interviewed the surviving victim and gathered evidence that led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect outside his home in Burleson.
He allegedly admitted his involvement in the shooting and is now charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.
They are still looking for two additional suspects, including one whom they’ve yet to identify.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the names of the people involved.
No details or descriptions of the two additional suspects were given.
What you can do:
Police are still trying to identify the third suspect.
Anyone with information about that person is urged to contact the Burleson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 817-426-9903.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Burleson Police Department.