Fort Worth Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

The Brief Two adults were found dead in an apartment in Fort Worth after police conducted a welfare check. Police are currently investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide involving a male suspect and a female victim who were in a dating relationship. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults were found dead Monday inside an apartment following a welfare check.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Remington Circle after the employer of the woman became concerned when she failed to report to work, police said. Multiple attempts were made to contact the woman before police were notified.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the apartment and found an adult female victim and an adult male suspect inside the living room, Fort Worth Police officials stated in a news release. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and both appeared to have gunshot wounds, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect were involved in a dating relationship.

Police said that all indications suggest this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, as well as confirm the identities of the deceased.