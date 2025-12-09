Fort Worth Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults were found dead Monday inside an apartment following a welfare check.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Remington Circle after the employer of the woman became concerned when she failed to report to work, police said. Multiple attempts were made to contact the woman before police were notified.
Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the apartment and found an adult female victim and an adult male suspect inside the living room, Fort Worth Police officials stated in a news release. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and both appeared to have gunshot wounds, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Homicide detectives responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect were involved in a dating relationship.
Police said that all indications suggest this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, as well as confirm the identities of the deceased.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.