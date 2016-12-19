Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Take Control of Your Money

By
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4

DALLAS - Certified financial planner Ken Moraif from ‘Money Matters with Ken Moraif’ joins Steve to discuss how to get started on saving money and building wealth – no matter how much money you make!

In This Episode

  • Biggest misconceptions people have about money management
  • Why financial planners are not just for rich people
  • What’s the difference between fee-based vs. commission-based advisors
  • How to max out your savings potential
  • IRA & Roth IRAs explained
  • Facing up to a financial ‘rough spot’ and how to conquer the problem
  • Putting your investments on auto-pilot