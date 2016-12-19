Basic Training Podcast: Take Control of Your Money
DALLAS - Certified financial planner Ken Moraif from ‘Money Matters with Ken Moraif’ joins Steve to discuss how to get started on saving money and building wealth – no matter how much money you make!
In This Episode
- Biggest misconceptions people have about money management
- Why financial planners are not just for rich people
- What’s the difference between fee-based vs. commission-based advisors
- How to max out your savings potential
- IRA & Roth IRAs explained
- Facing up to a financial ‘rough spot’ and how to conquer the problem
- Putting your investments on auto-pilot