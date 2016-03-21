Basic Training Podcast: Save Money on Air Travel

This week we talk with Rick Seaney, founder and CEO of FareCompare.com about the best day to shop for airline tickets and which airlines lead the way on cheap airfares.

Plus, find out what rights you really have when you’re stuck for hours on the tarmac!

In This Episode

When is the best day to shop for airline tickets?

Which airlines lead the way on cheap air fares?

Will shopping on the weekends really get you a good deal?

What rights do you really have when you’re stuck for hours on the tarmac?

FareCompare.com

