Basic Training Podcast: Financial Planning Part 1

Everybody would love to have a lot of money, but often don't know what to do to get it!

Steve talks with financial planner Derrick Kinney about the "rules" to the money game and how to increase your chances of winning.

In This Episode

How to take a "Financial X-Ray" of your situation

Deciding on how much you need to save - and how to keep from cheating

The genius of "compounding interest" explained

Should you hire a financial planner or do it yourself?

How to be proud of being frugal, rather than thinking of yourself as a "cheapskate"

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello