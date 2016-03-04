Basic Training Podcast: Family Finances Part 2
DALLAS - Should you pay off school loans or credit card debt first? What’s the best way to save for college for 4 kids? Can you save for the future without using the stock market?
Steve Noviello answers those questions in this episode of Basic Training
- Should you pay off school loans or credit card debt first?
- Should you use ebates.com for saving money?
- What’s the best way to save for college for 4 kids?
- Can you save for the future without using the stock market?
- Is it ever too late to start learning how to manage money?
- Should kids get an allowance?
- How to save for birthdays and Christmas
ebates.com
More information on Target Funds for retirement - www.foxbusiness.com/personal-finance/2014/03/05/how-to-evaluate-target-date-funds/
