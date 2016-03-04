Basic Training Podcast: Family Finances Part 2

article

Should you pay off school loans or credit card debt first? What’s the best way to save for college for 4 kids? Can you save for the future without using the stock market?

Steve Noviello answers those questions in this episode of Basic Training

In This Episode

Should you pay off school loans or credit card debt first?

Should you use ebates.com for saving money?

What’s the best way to save for college for 4 kids?

Can you save for the future without using the stock market?

Is it ever too late to start learning how to manage money?

Should kids get an allowance?

How to save for birthdays and Christmas

ebates.com

More information on Target Funds for retirement - www.foxbusiness.com/personal-finance/2014/03/05/how-to-evaluate-target-date-funds/

