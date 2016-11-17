Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Extreme Couponing

Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4

DALLAS - Jen Freeman is a television personality, nationally acclaimed speaker, was featured on TLC’s ‘Extreme Couponing’ and ‘Extreme Couponing All-Stars’.  Steve finds out if it's really worth it.

In This Episode

  • Taking the ‘extreme’ out of extreme couponing and still getting the savings
  • Why printed newspaper coupons are still the best way to save
  • Timing coupons and sales so that you don’t get worn out by constantly clipping and saving
  • How to get deals (including meat and produce) without having to overstock

