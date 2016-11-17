Basic Training Podcast: Extreme Couponing
DALLAS - Jen Freeman is a television personality, nationally acclaimed speaker, was featured on TLC’s ‘Extreme Couponing’ and ‘Extreme Couponing All-Stars’. Steve finds out if it's really worth it.
In This Episode
- Taking the ‘extreme’ out of extreme couponing and still getting the savings
- Why printed newspaper coupons are still the best way to save
- Timing coupons and sales so that you don’t get worn out by constantly clipping and saving
- How to get deals (including meat and produce) without having to overstock
