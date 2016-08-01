Basic Training Podcast: DIY Shanty 2 Chic
DALLAS - Two sisters from Fort Worth, Ashley & Whitney, describe themselves as “two power tool wielding DIY queens, on a mission to create beautiful and affordable furniture, turning houses into homes.”
Steve talks with them about how they turned their hobby into a career building – and teaching others how to build – home furnishings.
In This Episode
- Biggest misconceptions about starting your own woodworking projects
- What the essential tools you should have to start a building project
- The basics on selecting lumber and other building supplies
- Picking starter projects
- Making the change from local woodworkers to national TV stars
