Basic Training Podcast: Credit Unions vs. Banks
DALLAS - Steve explores what you should know about credit unions with Courtney Moran, executive director of the Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation.
In this episode, they’ll discuss what a credit union is, who can join, how they’re regulated, why rates are often better than most banks, and the biggest reason why many people don’t make the switch.
In This Episode
- How is a credit union's money secured?
- Can anyone join a credit union?
- What are the biggest differences between credit unions and banks?
- Why are rates sometimes better at credit unions in general?
- What's one of the most common reasons people don't switch from banks to credit unions?
Links
A Smarter Choice (Credit union industry website)
