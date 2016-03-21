Basic Training Podcast: Credit Crunch vs Credit Crisis
DALLAS - Steve sat down with Ken Goodgames, CEO of Transformance, formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Dallas (CCCS).
In this episode, they cover: overcoming shame to get to the truth about your financial condition; how to recover when you suffer a financial relapse; the first generation of retirees to carry college debt into their golden years.
In This Episode
- Overcoming the shame people might feel about being in debt to help them out of debt
- What happens if you straightened out your finances, only to have a relapse?
- What kind of a credit score do you really need to buy a house?
- Why this generation of retirees is the first to take college debt into their retirement plans
Transformance USA (formerly CCCS)
