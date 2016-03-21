Basic Training Podcast: Credit Crunch vs Credit Crisis

Steve sat down with Ken Goodgames, CEO of Transformance, formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Dallas (CCCS).

In this episode, they cover: overcoming shame to get to the truth about your financial condition; how to recover when you suffer a financial relapse; the first generation of retirees to carry college debt into their golden years.

In This Episode

Overcoming the shame people might feel about being in debt to help them out of debt

What happens if you straightened out your finances, only to have a relapse?

What kind of a credit score do you really need to buy a house?

Why this generation of retirees is the first to take college debt into their retirement plans

