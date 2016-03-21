Basic Training Podcast: Credit Crunch vs Credit Crisis

Expand / Collapse search

DALLAS - Steve sat down with Ken Goodgames, CEO of Transformance, formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Dallas (CCCS).  

In this episode, they cover:  overcoming shame to get to the truth about your financial condition; how to recover when you suffer a financial relapse; the first generation of retirees to carry college debt into their golden years.

In This Episode

  • Overcoming the shame people might feel about being in debt to help them out of debt
  • What happens if you straightened out your finances, only to have a relapse?
  • What kind of a credit score do you really need to buy a house?
  • Why this generation of retirees is the first to take college debt into their retirement plans

Links

Transformance USA (formerly CCCS)

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello