Basic Training Podcast: Car Buying

What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one? What should you do before you ever set foot on the lot?

Steve Noviello has answers.

What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one?

What you should do before you ever set foot on the lot?

When’s the best time to shop for a car?

Should a dealer be expected to give you the price they pay for a car?

Can you do the whole negotiation over email?

At what point in the negotiation do you tell the salesperson about a trade-in?