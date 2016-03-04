Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Car Buying

By
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one? What should you do before you ever set foot on the lot?

Steve Noviello has answers.

In This Episode

  • What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one?
  • What you should do before you ever set foot on the lot?
  • When’s the best time to shop for a car?
  • Should a dealer be expected to give you the price they pay for a car?
  • Can you do the whole negotiation over email?
  • At what point in the negotiation do you tell the salesperson about a trade-in?
  • Where’s the best place to get financing if your credit has some dents in it?

Download

www.buzzsprout.com/265017/1280263-car-buying.mp3

Links

Black Book (Subscription - finance/dealer-limited) - www.blackbookauto.com
NADA - www.nadaguides.com

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello