Basic Training Podcast: Car Buying
article
DALLAS - What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one? What should you do before you ever set foot on the lot?
Steve Noviello has answers.
In This Episode
- What do you get buying at a smaller dealership vs. a larger one?
- What you should do before you ever set foot on the lot?
- When’s the best time to shop for a car?
- Should a dealer be expected to give you the price they pay for a car?
- Can you do the whole negotiation over email?
- At what point in the negotiation do you tell the salesperson about a trade-in?
- Where’s the best place to get financing if your credit has some dents in it?
Download
www.buzzsprout.com/265017/1280263-car-buying.mp3
Links
Advertisement
Black Book (Subscription - finance/dealer-limited) - www.blackbookauto.com
NADA - www.nadaguides.com
Contact Steve
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello