Basic Training Podcast: Brad's Deals

Coupons aren’t just for your parents anymore!

Casey Runyan joins us from BradsDeals.com - a team of deal experts scouring the web every day to find the best deals on just about everything.

In This Episode

Customizing deals available just the ones you want

The best way to prepare for Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales to max out savings

Good news about Xbox and Playstation pricing this year

