Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Jitters
DALLAS - Steve talks about school start “jitters” with Nicholas J. Westers, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist at Children’s Medical Center and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
In This Episode
- Telling the difference between nerves and fear
- How to be a supportive parent and not a “helicopter parent”
- Finding your child’s strengths in life and school
- Helping kids deal with the pressure of social media
- Avoiding competition with other kids and other parents
