Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Jitters

By
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4

DALLAS - Steve talks about school start “jitters” with Nicholas J. Westers, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist at Children’s Medical Center and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

In This Episode

  • Telling the difference between nerves and fear
  • How to be a supportive parent and not a “helicopter parent”
  • Finding your child’s strengths in life and school
  • Helping kids deal with the pressure of social media
  • Avoiding competition with other kids and other parents

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello