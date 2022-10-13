Zoning restrictions approved for historic Dallas neighborhood near Love Field

article

New restrictions for a neighborhood near Dallas Love Field may help preserve its history.

The Dallas City Council approved the zoning restrictions for the Elm Thicket-Northpark neighborhood after nearly a decade of discussions.

The plan limits the height of new homes to 25 feet and 40 percent of lot coverage.

Dallas City Council member concerned about city's rate of spending

Opponents argue the restrictions severely limit their right to build larger, modern homes. Property owners think the restrictions are needed to keep them from being priced out of their homes.

"In fact, the only goal in which the proposal improves is enhancing rental options. Further, the proposal does not meet a single hosing goal within the racial equity plan," one stakeholder said during public comment.

"This proposed overlay is very similar to very successful zoning applied throughout my own east Dallas with overlays and historic districts. Let’s pass this for Elm Thicket-Northpark," another resident said.

Dallas City Council approves ordinance limiting resources to investigate abortions

The historically black neighborhood was established as a freedman’s town in the late 1800s, but the population has shifted and residents are now mostly Hispanic.