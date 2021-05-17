Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

article

There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday.

Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.

It’s the first time the number has been zero since the state began tracking data in March of 2020.

There were only 424 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Sunday. It’s been nearly a year since the number has been that low.

RELATED: Arlington ISD hosts vaccine clinic for students and staff

The numbers are falling locally too.

There were 246 new cases and two deaths reported in Tarrant and Collin counties Sunday. Those deaths are expected to show up in the statewide report in a few days.

Dallas and Denton counties do no report data on Sundays.

Statewide and in North Texas, the seven-day rolling averages of cases are at their lowest levels in 11 months.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas' First Baptist Church hosts vaccine clinic to ease some resistance toward COVID-19 vaccine