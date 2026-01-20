Arrest made in Dallas rapper 'Zeethewizard' homicide case

article

The Brief The U.S. Marshals Task Force has made an arrest in the homicide case of rapper Zeethewizard. 24-year-old Dameian Roberson was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case. Zeethewizard was shot in the parking lot of Dallas nightclub Pinkhouse on New Year's Day; he died on Jan. 5.



An arrest has been made in connection with the homicide case of Dallas rapper Zeethewizard on New Year's Day.

What we know:

24-year-old Dameian Roberson has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Zecqurie Fields, aka ZeeTheWizard.

He has been charged with murder.

The backstory:

Featured article

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported five victims to a local hospital early on New Year’s Day, after reports of an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub, according to police.

One victim, later identified as 25-year-old Zecqurie Fields, also known as artist Zeethewizard, was transported in critical condition and died on January 5, 2026.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out in the club’s parking lot shortly before the victims were transported for medical care.

Local perspective:

Zecqurie Fields, also known as artist Zeethewizard

Those close to Zecqurie Fields, known to some by his rap handle Zeethewizard, say that even more than music, he loved giving back to his community.

Terreon Randolph, a friend of Fields', described him as a "great guy."

"Very genuine. Did whatever he could to help anybody. His heart was always in the right place," Terreon said.

What's next:

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.