Interstate 30 shut down in both directions through downtown Dallas

The Brief All eastbound and westbound lanes between I-35E and I-45/U.S. 75 are completely shut down until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are detoured onto Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SH 366) and are strongly urged to avoid nonessential travel through the area. The weekend work is part of a major highway overhaul that will keep several downtown cross streets closed into 2028 and beyond.



All eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas are shut down for the weekend as part of the ongoing $888 million I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project.

I-30 closed through downtown Dallas

The full closure began at 10 p.m. Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26. The affected stretch extends between the I-35E and I-45/U.S. 75 interchanges.

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Transportation officials have set up a signed detour routing traffic onto State Highway 366 (Woodall Rodgers Freeway) as an alternate east-west connector between I-35E and I-45/U.S. 75. Drivers are warned to expect significant delays, allow for extra travel time, and avoid nonessential travel through the area.

Several additional long-term closures and lane reductions remain active around the corridor:

Botham Jean/Lamar Boulevard: Closed in all directions and detoured at I-30 through late 2027.

Griffin Street: Reduced to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.

Cesar Chavez Boulevard: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2028.

Akard Street: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.

Cadiz Street: Closed and detoured at I-30 while crews rebuild the road on a new alignment.

Canton Street: Closed between Akard and Griffin streets until further notice.

Good Latimer Expressway: Narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.

Signed detours are posted for all street closures. TxDOT notes that pedestrian access is prohibited inside active work zones and urges drivers to stay alert for construction crews and stopped traffic.

The overall I-30 Canyon project is scheduled for completion in 2031, weather permitting. Updated lane and ramp closures are available online at DriveTexas.org.